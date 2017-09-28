Briggs a stat man at GOP Club

Knox County Commissioner John Schoonmaker, left, representing 5th District that includes Farragut and Concord, presents 7th District state Sen. Dr. Richard Briggs [R-Knox County] his nameplate from when Briggs served as 5th District County Commissioner. This came during the monthly Concord Farragut Republican Club meeting in Knox County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct Thursday, Sept. 7.

Briggs said Tennessee has the lowest debt per person of any state in the country, around $900 per person.



“Part of that reason is we are a pay-as-you-go state for our roads,” he said.



The state also has increased its rainy-day fund to around $800 million, Briggs added.



Additionally, he said the state had a revenue surplus from last fiscal year, giving the state $1 billion in reserves.



“This year, we had nearly $2 billion of excess,” Briggs added, but noted that $1 billion was one-time monies.



In education, “We’re the fastest improving state in the country,” Briggs said. “I believe in 2008 or so, we were 47th. I said [then], ‘thank God for Mississippi and Louisiana or we would be dead last.’”



However, Briggs said he is hearing from businesses that can’t hire people because they are failing drug tests, mostly for marijuana and opioids.



The crisis also is affecting education: when babies born with opioid dependence become kindergartners, they are found to have developmental and behavioral deficiencies, which special education departments aren’t equipped to handle, he said.



“This has become such a huge problem that President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency,” Briggs said.



