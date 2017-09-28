ET Aesthetic Medicine now in Farragut

Mark McKinney, owner of East Tennessee Aesthetic Medicine, has expanded and opened a second location at Elite Suites Salon Studios.



McKinney, who also has a location in Seymour, opened the Farragut location in the studios, 10536 Kingston Pike, Tuesday, Aug. 15.



East Tennessee Aesthetic Medicine offers cosmetic fillers — injectables such as Juvéderm, BOTOX [onabotulinumtoxinA] and Kybella — microneedling and plasma-rich hair restoration.



The practice also offers typical aesthetic services such as facials; microderm abrasions; Latisse, which promotes eyelash and eyebrow growth; eyebrow and eyelash tinting; waxing and medical-grade chemical peels, McKinney said.



“We are one of the few places in the area that utilizes PRP,” he added, explaining PRP is “stem cells and growth factors that are derived from the patients’ own blood and concentrated through a special process and then we re-inject that back into the affected area.

“PRP works in a number of areas and has been used for years in professional athletes who have had injuries. In more recent years, it has been used by a lot of Hollywood elites for cosmetic purposes.”



Microneedling, he explained, is a device used to induce collagen production in the skin.



McKinney said medical-assisted weight loss is being added to the practice’s services. Included in that service is phentermine, a stimulant-type pill that improves energy and enhances metabolism.



The practice carries the ZO skin care line and “we have a line we developed, Skin Regenix,” he said.



East Tennessee Aesthetic Medicine has been in Seymour since last year.



“We were approached to expand to the Farragut area,” McKinney said. “Sean and Kim [Hennessy, owners of Elite Suites Salon Studios] knew about us from [his Seymour practice] and asked us if we would be interested in expanding over here.



“Plus, we already had quite a few patients from Farragut who were coming to Seymour,” he added.



McKinney has been a physician’s assistant since 2014. He started training in hair restoration surgery under Dr. Jack Fisher, a world-renowned plastic surgeon performing hair transplant surgery in Nashville.



“I trained under him and began working for NeoGraft [Automated Hair Transplant System], and I was traveling with them, doing hair restorations for plastic surgeons,” McKinney said. “At the same time, when I wasn’t doing that, I was working for [University of Tennessee Medical Center], doing urgent care and also some primary care as well [at UT], which I continue to do.



“But, I really like surgery; I really like aesthetics,” he added. “Those are things I’m really passionate about and that’s what prompted me to open this business.’



“It’s not just the aesthetics, but it’s really, more so, helping people to be the best version of themselves [with] preventative medicine.”



“We love to connect with our guests,” said Michele Cooper, aesthetician with ETAM.



The practice’s services are available by appointment by calling 865-406-9470.