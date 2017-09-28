business briefs

• Ron Hulsey has joined RE/MAX Preferred Properties Inc. after 31 years in the property management sector of the real estate industry. He managed three luxury residential properties for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co., LLC, in such locations as Grand Cayman, St. Thomas, and Baltimore. He previously managed a large primary home subdivision in Texas, including a property owners association of 5,234 members.

• Stephanie Mitchum of Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, Farragut, has earned Accredited Buyer Representative certification from National Association of Realtors. The certification is the benchmark of excellence in buyer representation and demonstrates Mitchum’s commitment in providing outstanding service.



