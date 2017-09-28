Hill’s late goal beats Bearden, keeps Lady Ads soccer sizzling

Farragut’s Skylor Keane, right, and Bearden’s Hannah WIlson battle for the ball.

Bearden appeared to hold the upper hand throughout much of the first half. The Lady Bulldogs missed on a quality scoring opportunity when Ashtyn Glover fired the ball over the top of the Farragut net in the 22nd minute.



After halftime, however, it was Farragut that took control. The Lady Ads, managing just one shot on goal over the first 40 minutes on Abby Mink, Bearden’s starting netminder, had seven on target after halftime as the tempo of the game accelerated.



The Lady Bulldogs, which had three shots on goal in the first half, added six after the break.



“We really pulled ourselves together,” Farragut defender Chelsea Gould said. “We put our hearts into this game.”



“I don’t really know what happened. We didn’t make any adjustments,” FHS head coach Drew Payne said. “Our work rate went up in the second half. This game was never pretty, but we just kept going after it.”



“This game will always be special,” he added. “It’s the oldest rivalry for soccer in Knox [County].”



Bearden lost forward Abby Brewer to a leg injury in the 10th minute. “After Abby went down, people had the chance to step up and nobody wanted to,” BHS head coach Ryan Radcliffe said.



Farragut will host Maryville tonight [7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28], with the District 4-AAA regular-season title hanging in the balance.