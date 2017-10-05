Teacher Appreciation
Farragut Middle School faculty help out at Farragut Primary School
From left, Taylor and Jamie Wolfgram, Noah and Brooke Partin and Susan and Landon KirtFarragut Middle School faculty showed its appreciation for Farragut Primary School when FMS principal Weston Edmonds and six of his teachers came to FPS around 7 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26, to open doors for students arriving at school.
“We are really excited to have the middle school teachers opening car doors for children today,” FPS principal Gina Byrd said. “That’s what I love about the Farragut community. We all work together for one goal, and that’s our kids.”
“I think it’s a show of appreciation,” Edmonds said. “We all have kids here at the primary school, and it’s just such an amazing place, so we are trying to show our appreciation for what [FPS administrators and teachers] do.
“They do an amazing job,” he added. “They are just incredible.”
For more photos from this event, please see Westside Faces in our print edition.