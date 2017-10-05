Lady Ads golf takes region crown
Nagy’s girls reach state
With the victory on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Lady Admirals clinched a spot in the Large Schools State Tournament at WillowBrook Country Club in Manchester.
The two-day 36-hole state championship play concluded Wednesday but results were unavailable at press time.
At the region tournament, Farragut edged Knoxville Central by one stroke. The Lady Admirals finished the 18-hole event with a team score of 151. The Lady Bobcats had a total of 152 and they were led by Low Medalist Alyssa Montgomery, who fired a 3-under 69 to win the second region championship of her career.
Farragut, meanwhile, got a 73 from senior Emily Keeling, who finished second in the individual overall standings. Freshman Lexanne Halama carded a 78. First-year head coach Kathy Nagy said she was pleased with the girls team’s effort.
“I’m very, very proud of our girls,” Nagy said. “Emily, my senior, is a leader and she really stepped up and she shot 1-over and placed second. Then, we had Lexanne do well and she’s a freshman. And we’ve set the tone for success for the next three years.”
Two area boys moved on to state. Hardin Valley Academy’s Jeremy Jones and Bearden’s Bryson Morrell both qualified. Jones shot a 68 last week and Morrell posted a 71. All individual qualifiers from Region 2 finished under par.
As for Jones, “I’m really pleased because if you advance from this region, you’ve done something,” HVA Hawks coach Lucas Forstrom said.
Farragut’s boys took second in the team standings with a total of 296. Halls (286) won the region thanks to a 66 from individual champion Ryan Hall.
Steven Haremski led FHS with a 73. Lance Simpson and Chris Homan both scored 74 and Anthony Farinella had a 75.
“I’m sure the boys were disappointed when they didn’t make it to state. But they shouldn’t have been,” Nagy said. “We have a young team and we’ve set it up to have success for the next four years.”