Lady Ads golf takes region crown

Nagy’s girls reach state

Farragut’s Lady Admirals won the Region 2 Large Schools girls golf championship Tuesday, Sept. 26, by one shot versus Knoxville Central at Green Meadow Country Club in Alcoa. Region champs, from left, are Jennaly Nolan, Lexanne Halama, Emily Keeling, Aynsleigh Martin and Abby Vail.

“I’m very, very proud of our girls,” Nagy said. “Emily, my senior, is a leader and she really stepped up and she shot 1-over and placed second. Then, we had Lexanne do well and she’s a freshman. And we’ve set the tone for success for the next three years.”



Two area boys moved on to state. Hardin Valley Academy’s Jeremy Jones and Bearden’s Bryson Morrell both qualified. Jones shot a 68 last week and Morrell posted a 71. All individual qualifiers from Region 2 finished under par.



As for Jones, “I’m really pleased because if you advance from this region, you’ve done something,” HVA Hawks coach Lucas Forstrom said.



Farragut’s boys took second in the team standings with a total of 296. Halls (286) won the region thanks to a 66 from individual champion Ryan Hall.



Steven Haremski led FHS with a 73. Lance Simpson and Chris Homan both scored 74 and Anthony Farinella had a 75.



“I’m sure the boys were disappointed when they didn’t make it to state. But they shouldn’t have been,” Nagy said. “We have a young team and we’ve set it up to have success for the next four years.”