Offense clicks, No. 3 FHS at ‘19’

Making this diving tackle on a Science Hill running back is Drew Bulter, Farragut senior linebacker. The Admirals held on for a 35-27 victory in this Region 1-6A showdown for first place.

Junior quarterback Jake Evans started and he wasted little time impacting the game. He scored the game’s first touchdown on an 8-yard run with 10:53 remaining in the first quarter. It was set up when Science Hill [5-2, 2-1] fumbled the opening kickoff at its 9-yard line.



Evans would start because sophomore Gavin Wilkinson was nursing an injury. But Wilkinson would eventually play.



“Gavin and I have a great bond and we really work hard to push each other and get better,” Evans said.



“I was really proud of our offensive line,” Courtney said. “We had some new guys in there because we’ve had some injuries.”



The Admirals would extend their edge to 14-0 a short time later on a 5-yard scoring plunge by running back Kyle Carter, set up by a botched a snap on a punt.



Carter scored three times and had the game-clinching touchdown inside the game’s final minute. He ended with 169 yards on 26 carries



He got some assistance from Isaiah Gibbs, who scored on a 4-yard run and had another stellar performance with 147 yards.



Trailing 21-7, the Hilltoppers would tie the game 21-21 led by star quarterback Jaylan Adams.



Carter broke the tie early in the final frame on a 4-yard scoring run.



Science Hill answered on an 11-yard TD run with 7:44 left to pull within 28-27. The extra point failed.