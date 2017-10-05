Ads hit the road as Dobyns-Bennett comes off big win at BHS

When Farragut High School hits the football field this week it will do so in search of a 20th consecutive win spanning two seasons. But head coach Eddie Courtney isn’t concerned about that.



“We still want to win the region championship and we still have three tough region games left,” Courtney said.



But the Admirals (7-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 1-6A) and ranked No. 3 statewide in Class 6A, can’t afford to get caught looking ahead because a road game versus Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett looms starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6.



The Indians [3-3, 1-1], coached by Graham Clark, enter this week’s contest following a 23-7 regional road victory against Bearden.



Dobyns-Bennett has victories over Oak Ridge, Sevier County and Bearden, but has lost to Greeneville, Alcoa and Tri-Cities rival Science Hill.

Farragut comes into the game following a 35-27 victory over No. 8 state-ranked Science Hill.



“They’re a lot like Science Hill,” Courtney said. “They have a tall and athletic quarterback. They have great running backs and great receivers.



“They’re physical up front on both the offensive and defensive lines.”



Meanwhile, the Indians dominated Bearden last week. Quarterback Landon Redwine was 15-for-21 and threw for 262 yards and had a 16-yard touchdown pass to Dee Williams. Redwine completed his first nine passes.



Williams finished with five receptions for 69 yards. Receiver Matt Dominick had four catches and amassed 113 yards for the Indians, who scored 17 points on their first three possessions and overcame an early 7-3 deficit.



Against the Hilltoppers, “We were unselfish,” Courtney said “We got a great effort from both our running backs [Kyle Carter and Isaiah Gibbs] and both of our quarterbacks [Jake Evans and Gavin Wilkinson].



“We have some great receivers. Our linebackers have been good all year and our secondary continues to get better.”



Farragut and the Indians have met 14 times dating back to 1956. Dobyns-Bennett holds a 10-4 edge and has won five straight — the most recent in 2014 [31-27]. The Ads last won in 2009 [23-13].