Jack’s Patch a pumpkin wonderland

Elizabeth Christiansen, owner of Jack’s Patch in front of Target in Northshore Town Center, said she always wanted to have a pumpkin patch and things came together quickly this fall. Jack’s Patch will be open through Halloween.

The patch opened the weekend of Sept. 16.



“We had food trucks and live music and a bigger turnout than expected,” Christiansen said.



The Christiansens lived in the Watt Road area for seven years and moved about a couple of years ago to the Northshore area near Carl Cowan Park.



“We lived in upstate New York and there were several pumpkin patches there,” Christiansen said. “We had a favorite one in upstate New York called Jackson Farm. My son’s name is Jack and that’s why we named it Jack’s Patch — plus jack-o-lanterns.



The Christiansens have four children — Austin, Jackson, Rylee and Brinley in their teens and early 20s — who are helping out. To lend a hand, two of her seven sisters have come in from outside the area.



She was expecting the one from Chicago, but the one who flew in from Utah surprised her.



“I always wanted to have a pumpkin patch and just never got the chance to. This lot came open and we got approved to do it right here. Everything just kind of fell into place. I had two weeks to plan.”



For more information, call 865-209-1679.