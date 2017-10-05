HVA seniors Banker, Garcia, Hart earn National Merit honors after test

Three Hardin Valley Academy seniors have been recognized by the College Board as a result of exceptional scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.



Tommy Banker and Ryan Hart have been named National Merit Semi-­Finalists, and Austin Garcia has been named a National Hispanic Scholar.



Banker and Hart scored in the top one percent of about 1.6 million test-­takers, and Garcia scored in the top 2.5 percent of Hispanic and Latino test-takers.

National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955.



High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the PSAT/NMSQT and by meeting published program entry and participation requirements.



