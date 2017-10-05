Storefront atmosphere suits HealthMarkets in Farragut

HealthMarkets Insurance Agency has moved from 410 N. Cedar Bluff Road to 731 N. Campbell Station Road, Farragut. Its staff includes, from left, Ben Clark, sales leader; Alison Pruitt, agent; Jill Myers, assistant, and Gary Watson, agent.

“What we do differently is the individual opportunities, so we meet with the employer, we set up the plans and then after we get everything, the employee chooses from the options that they think would work best for all.”



Because of the structure in the insurance plans it offers, HealthMarkets is better suited to a storefront atmosphere, Clark said.



Moreover, a storefront atmosphere allows clients to “see the sign, walk in and work with an agent to help [customers] out on their insurance,” he said.



“We were off of Cedar Bluff [Road] for quite a few years, and when our lease ran out on an office suite, we had the option to place ourselves in a community and go to more of a storefront location,” Clark added. “I live in Farragut, so I’ve seen this location sit vacant for



a while, so I wanted to be a part of it.”



About the new venue, Clark said, ”It’s going well. The clients really like it, the agents enjoy it. The structure of the office is a little bit different than the last place. Agents have individual offices to work from; whereas, it was more like a big training center before.”



For more information, call



615-482-4223, e-mail to BenClark@HealthMarkets.com or visit online at www.HealthMarkets .com/BenClark.



