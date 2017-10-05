BenchMark celebrates grand re-opening

On hand for BenchMark Physical Therapy ribbon cutting Tuesday, Sept. 19, from left, were Hemal Patel, regional director; Susan Daugherty, physical therapist; Linnette Carmichael, office coordinator/floater; Alecia Allen, physical therapist; Ashley Basham, technician; Taylor Comford, clinic director and physical therapist; Kelli Brummer, physical therapist, and Lisa Lagodna, office coordinator.

To renovate, the clinic had to wait for corporate approval.



“Our company is expanding at a very fast rate, 45 new clinics opened up nationwide this year, so it was just a matter of when a construction team could get to our clinic,” Comford said.



So after receiving approval, walls were moved and the clinic was renovated.



“We really arranged walls to maximize space,” he said.



Rearranging the square footage gave him an extra 200 square feet, allowing him to add two tables and some different equipment, develop a break room for meetings and create storage space for medical equipment, Comford said.



That additional square footage “goes a long way in a clinic,” he added. “It’s helped a lot.



“Our clinic sees roughly 200 patients a week. Before, we were having trouble getting our patients to a table. Sometimes they had to wait a little bit. With the additional tables, they no longer have to wait, which has been huge for us.”



BenchMark also has been able to add a large staircase that can help patients with functional activities, such as going up and down stairs.



“We used to use wooden boxes,” Comford said. “Now, we have this giant staircase right in the middle of our clinic.”



BenchMark provides orthopedic rehabilitation for post-operative patients, athletes and dancers, and it provides neurological rehabilitation for those suffering strokes and disorders, such as Parkinson’s.



“We have a dance specialist here,” he said. “And, we get a lot of athletes because of that machine, that anti-gravity treadmill. NASA engineers developed it several years back.



“It allows us to get people walking earlier in the rehab, which is awesome,” Comford added.



The clinic also does vestibular [the body’s system for maintaining equilibrium] rehab and balance and gait rehab, he added.



The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.