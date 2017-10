business briefs

• Tyler Rogers, Terry Buchanan, Mikki Batista, Jim Lawson, Ray Ishak, Cindy Lawson, Emily Davenport, Laura Sicotte and Edwin Rivera have joined EXIT Real Estate Professionals Network.



• Jerry B. Beal has joined Mountain Commerce Bank as vice president, relationship manager and private banker of the Bristol Highway branch in Johnson City. He has more than 30 years in banking and a demonstrated proficiency across the financial services sector. Prior to joining MCB, he served at several financial institutions in East Tennessee and North Carolina.

• Charles Russell has joined Barge Waggoner Sumner and Cannon Inc. as project engineer. He has worked on projects that include design relative to interstates, arterial streets, major and minor collector streets and sidewalk replacement.