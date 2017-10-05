police reports

• A complainant at Westside Unitarian Universalist Church, 616 Fretz Road, said between 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27, and 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28, an unknown suspect smeared feces on the door, door handle and keyholes of the church doors. She stated a piece of paper with the church symbol, which was hanging up outside the church, was crumpled up on the ground with what looked like burnt edges on it. Total value of damage was listed at $20.



• A Cutless Road complainant said between 12:01 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, and 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26, an unknown suspect took a bronze Congressional Metal of Honor plaque, with a listed value of $500, and a cast iron dinner bell more than 200 years old, with a listed value of $200, from the outside of her residence along Cutless Road. She advised the plaque went missing about a month ago, but just noticed the dinner bell missing Sept. 26.

• A Westland Drive complainant said an unknown suspect gained entry into her vehicle, a 2010 Honda CRV, by shattering the front driver side window and taking her purse while it was parked at Farragut Branch Knox County Library along North Campbell Station Road between 9:10 and 10:10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26. She said all stolen items, with a value listed of $65, were inside her purse at the time it was taken.



• At 5:46 p.m., Monday, Sept. 25, a Dundee Road complainant advised that at 11:45 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22, a suspect was supposed to do some concrete work for her at her residence. Complainant advised she wrote the suspect a check for $2,000 and told him he could not cash it until the work was completed. She advised he cashed the check against their written agreement and never did any of the work. He is telling her he already has spent all of the money and cannot pay it back.



• On Monday, Sept. 25, a complainant at Regions Bank, 11513 Kingston Pike, said between 8 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18, and 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, the suspect took money from her drawer. He advised the suspect was an employee at the time of theft. He said her supervisor was doing a random balance check on her drawer and it was short $1,000 Aug. 18. The random balance check was done again Aug. 30 and her drawer was short another $1,000. Suspect at that time got her purse and said she was leaving. Complainant advised he normally will get to interview the employee in these circumstances, but since she just quit he did not get to do an interview.



• On Friday, Sept. 22, a complainant at U-Haul, 10883 Kingston Pike, said an unknown suspect took a trailer off the lot July 7. Listed value of trailer was $5,000. Complainant stated U-Haul had to make sure there was not a mix-up or that the trailer wasn’t stored at a different U-Haul location. [Related incident follows]



• On Friday, Sept. 22, a complainant at U-Haul, 10883 Kingston Pike, said an unknown suspect took a trailer off the lot July 30. Listed value of trailer was $7,800. Complainant stated U-Haul had to make sure there was not a mix up or that the trailer wasn’t stored at a different U-Haul location.



• At 8:48 a.m., Monday, Sept. 18, at Costco, 10745 Kingston Pk., a complainant advised an unknown suspect damaged the hood of her 2014 Toyota 4Runner. She advised the suspect damaged her vehicle’s hood by scratching it with an unknown object. Value of damage was listed at $600.



• At 8:14 a.m., Monday, Sept. 18, a Quail Pointe Road complainant said his plants were vandalized. Complainant advised this was an ongoing issue since May 2016 on one side of his property. Value of damage was estimated at $3,323. Complainant hired an arborist from a tree specialist business in August 2017 to survey the flowers and damages to the property and found that a chemical has been sprayed on the flowers, trees and shrubs. Complainant said he has an idea who the suspect is but does not have proof. Complainant also had filed complainants with the neighborhood homeowners association.



• At 2:40 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit responded to a Dunlin Road residence in reference to a burglary complaint. Complainant said he was notified an unknown person broke into the residence and damaged the walls and floors. He stated the property belonged to local homebuilding company and would cost about $2,000 to repair. The residence currently is vacant. Knox County Forensics processed the scene.



