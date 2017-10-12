Farragut High School College Fair
From left, FHS junior Katie Lin, 16, with sister, Abby Lin, 15, an FHS sophomore, and FHS student volunteer Alyssa Cuevas, an FHS juniorFarragut High School hosted a College Fair Tuesday, Sept. 26, that attracted about 1,500 students and parents from FHS, Hardin Valley Academy, Bearden High School and various local private schools.
The annual event, a collaboration between the three schools, welcomed representatives from 126 colleges and universities, from as near as the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, to as far as the University of California.
