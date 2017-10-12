Late coach, 12 former stars named ‘FHS Hall’ nominees

Farragut High School released its FHS Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018 nominees late last week.



Annual FHS Sports Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, in the school’s Commons.



Coach nominee is the late Wallie Culbreth, boys soccer head coach from 2002 through 2015 who led the Admirals to four Class AAA state championships and one national championship, one state runner-up finish and regular appearances in the state tourney.



Male athlete honorees are Lytle Rather, basketball, Class of 1982; Brian Foster, baseball, 1988; Chad Starliper, golf, 1991; Darren Rothenberg, football/track, 1996; Chris Martland, track, 2000, and Eric Watkins, wrestling/football, 2001.



Female athlete honorees: Rhonda Snow, softball/basketball/cross country, Class of 1982; Jeane Heydet, track/cross country, 1985; Julie Crews, soccer, 1988; Meredith Lance, basketball/cross country, 1994; Lacie Smith, volleyball, 2003, and Alyssa Randolph, golf, 2008.

Service Awards will go to Bobby Henry and Dr. Jerome Mckenzie.