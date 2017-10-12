Off tough loss, HVA hosts KDB

A modest four-game winning streak came to an end for the Hardin Valley Academy football team Friday night, Oct. 6. The Hawks came up on the short end of a 41-35 decision against Science Hill in Johnson City.



Prior to the game against the Hilltoppers, HVA head coach Wes Jones said he was waiting for his squad to truly play “Hardin Valley Football.” The Hawks may have just done that at Science Hill.



But all they had was a narrow loss to show for, arguably, their best game of the 2017 campaign.



“We had a chance to win the game late but we just came up a little short,” Jones said. “It was one of those crazy games. They put points on the board and we put points on the board. We both scored points.



“They just made a few more plays than we did. We played hard and I thought that we executed just fine against a very big, very physical football team. We would drive and then we would get a holding call.”



The Hawks [4-3 overall, 2-1 in Region 1-6A] will see another big a physical team this week when they host Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett Friday night, Oct. 13.

“They’re big and physical,” Jones said of the Indians, who knocked off Farragut 42-34 last week. The Indians (4-3, 2-1) snapped the Ads’ 19-game winning streak at home Friday, Oct. 6.



“They have a nasty offensive line and they’re very aggressive on both sides of the ball. They have a great running back,” Jones said.



That running back is Ian Hicks.



But the Hawks have a stellar performer of their own in senior Aaron Dykes, who accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense against the Hilltoppers.



“Aaron had a huge night for us,” Jones said about the running back. “He scored touchdowns and he had about 285 yards of total offense.



“He’s done what he’s done for us all year.”



Dobyns-Bennett’s victory over the Ads, the defending Class 5A state champions, has left a log jam atop the Region 1-6A Standings. Farragut (7-1, 3-1) is tied for first with the Hilltoppers (6-2, 3-1). The Indians (4-3, 2-1) and HVA (4-3, 2-1) are knotted in a second-place tie. Bearden, which tangles with Farragut this week, is 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the region.



The series between the Hawks and the Indians is relatively new. The two teams have played twice with Dobyns-Bennett prevailing in both tilts. The Indians notched a 31-7 victory last season and edged HVA 24-22 in 2015.



