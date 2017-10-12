police reports

• At 11:05 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3, a Branford Court complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office North Precinct to file a report on an incident, which occurred at 10939 Kingston Pike, the location of Check First Cash Advance. According to the complainant the suspect, between March and Sept. 22, accessed the business’ inactive customer files and filled out fraudulent applications for payday loans with customers’ information. He said the suspect forged the signatures of the customers then pocketed the money. Complainant advised between March and Sept. 22, she had made 18 fraudulent applications. Complainant said when he uncovered what she had done during the month of March it involved 13 fraudulent applications, which totaled $5,000.Complainant said he confronted the suspect and told her if she would repay the $5,000 by making a $250 payment each payday he would not press charges. According to the complainant the suspect was making her payments and he gave her another chance by continuing to let her work there. He advised she had it paid down to $2,737.04 when he discovered she had done the same thing again in September. Complainant stated the suspect had filled out five more fraudulent applications totaling $1,500. According to the complainant this made the total balance still owed $4,237.04. Complainant said he took the suspect’s total paycheck of $553.51 and applied to the debt, which left a balance of $3,683.53. Complainant advised the suspect paid $100 more, which has left the current balance owed at $3,583.53. He stated the suspect told him she could not pay anymore so he said he had no choice to but file a report.

• At 1:47 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, a KCSO unit responded to a Buckmill Lane residence regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, the officer checked the doors and windows. Shortly after the officer arrived, the victim-property owner arrived. The residence appeared secure with the exception of tool marks on the door frame. Victim and the officer walked through the residence. Victim said there did not appear to be anything missing or out of the ordinary. Suspect was not present and was not observed.



• At 10:04 Saturday, Sept. 30, a KCSO unit responded to an Autumn Glade Lane residence due to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival I made contact with the victim, who said her ex-boyfriend broke into her house around 1:30 a.m. The suspect made entry through the garage door that was left open. Victim stated she woke up on the floor with the suspect hitting her and screaming, ‘you left the garage door open, someone could have broken in and killed you.’ Victim had been sleeping in her bed when the suspect threw her onto the floor and started assaulting her. Victim’s son woke up and came into the room and was yelling for the suspect to stop. Victim was able to get away and take her son into her daughter’s room, then left. The suspect returned at 10:04 a.m. and told the victim to let him in the residence or he was going to break in. The victim refused. Suspect then attempted to break into the residence by breaking the glass on the back door. Victim grabbed her children and ran upstairs and called 9-1-1. The suspect left again. While officers were en route the suspect called the victim and told her to ‘call the cops and tell them everything was fine and to not come out or he would kill her.’ While officers were with the victim the suspect kept calling. Victim had bruises on her left arm and face.



• At 1:37 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, a KCSO unit responded to a theft call at a Herron Road residence. Officers made contact with the complainant, who advised officers when the employees at a construction site returned from lunch, they discovered tools and tool accessories missing: a 20-volt Dewalt Impact drill [with an estimated value listed at $250] belonging to one victim; a 20-volt Milwaukee impact drill [with an estimated value listed at $250], which belonged to another victim, and a 20-volt Dewalt battery and battery charger [with an estimated value of $100 each], which belonged to a third victim. Employees confirmed, via video, equipment the suspect had taken before fleeing the scene. Suspect later returned to the site and returned all stated property. A complainant attempted to stop suspect from leaving by reaching in his vehicle to turn off the ignition switch. When complainant did this, suspect drove away. Complainant said he was drug by the vehicle but was able to exit. Complainant did not appear to have any injuries and refused medical treatment.



• At 7:07 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, a KCSO unit responded to a reported vandalism, 123 Lovell Road, at the Costco fuel pumps. Contact was made with fuel pump attendant [complainant/witness]. Complainant advised a male and female drove a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder over a curb near the fuel pumps and damaged a shrub. Estimated damage to the landscaping was listed at $100. The suspects left the scene and remain unidentified at the time of this report.



