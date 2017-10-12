Admirals vs. Angels?

Drummer’s mother chose Bearden High nickname in 1947; also chose Angels

Joe Drummer, longtime college pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Knoxville, with a sculpted Bearden Bulldogs mascot in front of the school. He is the son of Mary Lynn Davis, a BHS student who came up with the school’s nickname in 1947.

“I was a Young Life leader for Bearden from ’78 to ’80 while I was in college, and all three of my daughters went to Bearden. When I was at the school one time for one of my daughters, I looked in the history case and there was my mom on the steps of the old high school.”



According to the school’s website, Bearden High School was founded in 1939. The name originates from Marcus De LaFayette Bearden [1830-1885] who served for the Union Army in the Civil War. Bearden also served as Knoxville’s mayor and as a state legislator.



What is now Bearden began as a small community that developed around a fortified house, probably located near the modern junction of Kingston Pike and Northshore Drive, according to Tennessee Center for Transportation Research.



The community was initially known as “Erin,” presumably after the large number of Irish settlers that inhabited the area.



In 1792, Knoxville surveyor Charles McClung surveyed the “Kingston Road” — the forerunner of the modern Kingston Pike— which was built to connect Knoxville with Campbell’s Station (modern Farragut). This brought increased settlement to western Knox County, states the Knoxville Metropolitan Planning Commission history.



According to the book “Standard History of Knoxville,” and the East Tennessee Historical Society, during the late-18th century, due to “Indian” attacks, the Bearden area was one of the more hostile areas in Knox County.



The area’s earliest settler, James Miller, allegedly was murdered shortly after his arrival in the early 1790s.



In September 1793, near the end of the Cherokee–American wars, a large Chickamauga Cherokee and Creek contingent attacked and destroyed Cavet’s Station, which stood near Bearden, and massacred 12 of the station’s 13 inhabitants.



Even after Native American hostilities had ceased, the Bearden area remained a dangerous place. In the early 1800s, the stretch of the Kingston Road west of Bearden had been nicknamed “Murderers’ Hollow.”



