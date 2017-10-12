Farragut Ingles, Army Reservists provide Puerto Rico hurricane relief

Local Army Reservists were at Farragut Ingles Thursday, Oct. 5, to promote a food drive for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. From left are Army Reservists Eddie Torres, Luis Alamo, Lizmari Figueroa, Josh Santos and Ingles manager Jim Meschendorf.

“This is not like other hurricane responses in Florida or Texas,” Santos said. “This one will be measured in months, not weeks or days. In Puerto Rico, you had a storm that knocked out all the first-world infrastructure that people rely on and take for granted. So the lights don’t turn on. The water doesn’t come on. That means the toilet doesn’t flush. The faucet doesn’t work. So think about that — you went from living in your home and having a pretty normal life to now you’re on an extended camping trip and you don’t know when it’s going to end.”



Lizmari Figueroa, a supply specialist for Bravo Company, is a native of Puerto Rico and has been stationed in Knoxville since 2015. Her family back home has endured the storm.



“It’s been really hard from day one,” she said, “because they live in the center of the island where it was really bad because of the hurricane. The food is a little slower [to arrive] than the city side, but it’s getting better. A lot of my cousins lost their houses. My mom lost a lot of stuff from the house because it got wet from the water that came in.”



Melissa Leavell, director of advertising for Ingles Corporation, was busy visiting five area Ingles stores the first week of October. The corporation bought time from a radio station to help promote the food drives and last month during hurricanes Harvey and Irma, donated ice.



“We don’t have stores in Texas or Florida,” she said. “We’re just helping because we want to.”



