uBreakiFix opens

uBreakiFix held a ribbon cutting, hosted by Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce, at its Turkey Creek location at 11133 Parkside Drive Tuesday, Sept. 26, On hand for the event were, second from left, Teresa O’Beirne, partner, with Colton Barnett, 2, Chance and Heather Barnett’s son; Chance Barnett, partner; June Hash, Chance Barnett’s mother; Chris O’Beirne, partner; Kim Barnett, Chance’s wife, with son, Camden Barnett, 4; Kevin O’Beirne (in back), and a host of Chamber members and Town of Farragut officials.

This is the brand’s first store in Knox County. and the first for the partners. The location is the sixth in Tennessee for the franchise.



The company specializes in small electronics, such as smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between.



“But, we’ll try anything,” O’Beirne said. “At one location, we fixed a Crock Pot for somebody.”



“We fix it all — anything with a power button,” Barnett said. “We’re hoping to bring the highest-quality electronic repairs. That is a much-needed service [in] the area and helps get people’s lives back on track when they have the unfortunate incidence of breaking their phone, tablet or even their laptop screen.”



Founded in 2009 by David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, the technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 325 locations across North America, Barnett said.



“We have a partnership with Google,” Barnett said. “We are the official repair store for Google Pixel. We also have just partnered with Samsung and working on getting all the locations Samsung certified. So, we are excited about that for sure.



While “doing multiple stores in East Tennessee,” Barnett added he has wanted to move to the Farragut area for “quite some time, so we decided to make this our home base, and we wanted Turkey Creek to be the flagship store.



“This is going to be our main location, where we base everything out of.”



“There’s great traffic through here,” O’Beirne said. “It’s a great business community.”



“We also have family in the area,” Barnett said.



O’Beirne said the franchise has the rights to East Tennessee in areas such as Tri-Cities, Knoxville and Chattanooga.



The plan is to open eight locations across East Tennessee, including four in Knox County, two in Chattanooga and two in the Johnson City/Kingsport area, Barnett said.



Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday.



For more information, uBreakiFix in Turkey Creek can be contacted at 865-288-4091 or by visiting ubreakifix.com.



