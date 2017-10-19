uBreakiFix opens
An uBreakiFix franchise has opened a store at 11133 Parkside Drive in Turkey Creek. The store, locally owned and operated by Chance Barnett, Kevin O’Beirne, wife Teresa O’Beirne and son Chris O’Beirne, celebrated its opening, which was Aug. 29, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday, Sept. 26.
“We’re excited to share the uBreakiFix experience with the Greater Knoxville area, and we’re confident that we’ll soon become the go-to destination for the community’s tech needs,” Kevin O’Beirne said. “We want our customers to know they are getting an exceptional repair, with quality parts, at a fair price.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with the industry leader to bring a much-needed service to our friends and neighbors here in Knox [County],” he added.
This is the brand’s first store in Knox County. and the first for the partners. The location is the sixth in Tennessee for the franchise.
The company specializes in small electronics, such as smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between.
“But, we’ll try anything,” O’Beirne said. “At one location, we fixed a Crock Pot for somebody.”
“We fix it all — anything with a power button,” Barnett said. “We’re hoping to bring the highest-quality electronic repairs. That is a much-needed service [in] the area and helps get people’s lives back on track when they have the unfortunate incidence of breaking their phone, tablet or even their laptop screen.”
Founded in 2009 by David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, the technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 325 locations across North America, Barnett said.
“We have a partnership with Google,” Barnett said. “We are the official repair store for Google Pixel. We also have just partnered with Samsung and working on getting all the locations Samsung certified. So, we are excited about that for sure.
While “doing multiple stores in East Tennessee,” Barnett added he has wanted to move to the Farragut area for “quite some time, so we decided to make this our home base, and we wanted Turkey Creek to be the flagship store.
“This is going to be our main location, where we base everything out of.”
“There’s great traffic through here,” O’Beirne said. “It’s a great business community.”
“We also have family in the area,” Barnett said.
O’Beirne said the franchise has the rights to East Tennessee in areas such as Tri-Cities, Knoxville and Chattanooga.
The plan is to open eight locations across East Tennessee, including four in Knox County, two in Chattanooga and two in the Johnson City/Kingsport area, Barnett said.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, uBreakiFix in Turkey Creek can be contacted at 865-288-4091 or by visiting ubreakifix.com.