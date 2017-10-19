Kasumi and Thai Café under new ownership, offering ‘everything from A to Z’

Tommy Nguyen, new owner of Kasumi and Thai Café, is open for business at 743 N. Campbell Station Road. Nguyen opened the restaurant with a focus on Japanese dishes such as sushi and hibachi grill. There also is a Thai menu.

Nguyen, who lives in Seymour and already owns a restaurants in Morristown, Pigeon Forge and in central Virginia, bought Kasumi and Thai Cafe in October from the previous owners, Jan Li and husband, Jason Li.



Nguyen explained the former owners were in business for a long time and decided to move on.



“I always wanted to come out in Farragut and [Jason Li] is kind of a friend of mine,” he said. “[Jason and Jan Li] were ready to close down, so to help out, I took over the restaurant.



“Farragut is a nice town and I’m sure it has nice people,” Nguyen said. Growing up in



Summit, New Jersey, he said Farragut comes close to his hometown.



“I just hope to make [Kasumi and Thai Café] better, bring better products for the customers,” Nguyen said. “People deserve good food and a nice environment. You know, you work hard for your money and you go out and you want to have a nice, fun dinner. That’s how I feel.”



He also saw the purchase as an opportunity to help create jobs.



The menu, previously Thai, Japanese and other Asian fare, now offers Thai and Japanese fare but with more of a focus on Japanese.



“It’s because my specialty is [Japanese cuisine],” Nguyen said.



While at his other three restaurants the chefs cook in front of customers at their tables, he said the meals at Kasumi and Thai Café will be cooked at the grill, which is in open view of the customers.



The restaurant also provides carryout service.



Kasumi and Thai Café is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekends.