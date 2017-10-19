Solid supporting cast helps get HVA vball back to state

The Lady Hawks celebrate a straight games victory against Volunteer, which earned the program a second straight trip to the TSSAA Class Volleyball State Tournament, which takes place this week in Murfreesboro. Standing, from left, are assistant coaches Kristen Soreano and Carry Brown, players Reese Freshour, Courtney Coffy, Emert, Alex Kirby, Mandy Prescott, Morgan Smithson and Damie Givens, and head coach Mitzi McCurry. Front row, from left, are players Lauren Maestri, Edie Weidley, Megan Smith, Drew Brooks, Izzy Mitchell, Olivia Snyder and Savannah Bowen.

Morgan Smithson, middle hitter, “comes through with some big blocks and hits when we need them,” McCurry said. “Damie Givens is another junior that gets playing time, she’s our right-side [hitter].”



Savannah Bowen [10 service points, two aces] “has had a lot of different roles this season. But whatever role it’s been, she’s been an encouragement to the team,” McCurry said.



As a server, “She has just really been scoring points for us,” the coach added.



Courtney Coffy added eight digs and eight service points for the District 3-AAA and Region 2-AAA champs.



Overall, “It’s more than volleyball, they love each other,” McCurry said about her team. “The girls have been awesome to coach and be around this year.



“It’s really neat to have such a group of girls and coaches that we enjoy being around each other.”



“We’re such a family, so anytime we come together it’s always so much love. All of our hard work pays off,” said Jerika Emert, senior middle hitter who had HVA’s only block last Thursday.



For all the team’s balance, it was three All-Region seniors leading the way versus Volunteer: outside hitter Mandy Prescott [18 kills, 11 points, seven digs and two aces], libero Isabella Mitchell [nine digs] and Kirby, setter, [six digs].



“I think that we came into this season with just a fighting heart, and I think that it really showed in every single match that we played,” Prescott said. “That we had a drive united to win every match, including Webb and Brentwood,” three-time defending state champs in Division II-A and Class AAA, respectively.



“We have a vision to win state, and I think that has led us through this season,” she added.



“We knew that our goal was to get to state, and we knew we had to play like it was our last game,” Mitchell said.



While ending with a perfect record at home this season, Mitchell added, “We also haven’t lost a set at home this whole season.



“Last year really set a foundation for this year,” Kirby said. “We know how we had to work, that it had to be the same as last year.”



