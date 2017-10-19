Freaky Friday Fright Nite 2017
Ty Alexander, left, and Nia Alexander donned law enforcement uniforms when they attended last year’s Freaky Friday Fright Nite. This year’s event, the 21st annual Freaky Friday Fright Nite, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27, at Mayor Bob Leonard Park. Children ages 12 and younger are invited to trick or treat along the walk trail while local businesses, community groups and Town of Farragut volunteers hand out treats, provide games with prizes and help with cookie decorating. This is a free event that is open to the public; however, attendants are asked to bring items to benefit Knoxville Ronald McDonald House. Additional information can be found by contacting Lauren Cox at lcox@townoffarragut.org or by calling 865-218-3372.