National chairman

While running for District 13 state house seat, FHS alumnus Emert leads U.S. Young Republicans

Emert

“I had unmatched experiences that have shaped who I am as a person and as a leader in our



party and community,” he added. “Those early foundations of working with local government and Sen. Alexander provided me the right perspective on how our party and our government should function from the ground up, not from D.C. down.”



After SIU, Emert earned a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Louisiana and a law degree from the University of Miami [Florida].



“I owe a lot to the East Tennessee community for providing me the early support to succeed in a way that has profoundly shaped my life and has led me to this position of national leadership,” Emert said.



An adjunct professor of American Government at Tusculum College, Emert was elected overwhelmingly as chairman. He defeated Kory Boone of Maryland at the National Convention with almost 85 percent of the vote — the largest margin of victory in a contested chairman’s race, a YRNF press release stated.



“I believe the power of our party begins at the local level,” he stated in the press release. “… My first paid job was at the



Blount County Courthouse working for County Executive Bill Crisp, future County Mayor then Register of Deeds Beverley Woodruff and for the Blount County Commission.”



With almost 6 million Young Republican-aged voters during the 2016 Republican Presidential Primary, there are more than 15,000 members of the Young Republican National Federation.



