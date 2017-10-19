police reports

• At 10:26 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 15, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit responded to vandalism at a Baltusrol Road residence and made contact with the homeowner [victim/complainant]. Victim stated her glass front door had been vandalized and she believed the door was shot with a BB gun. Victim advised she was away from her residence from Monday, Oct. 9, until the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14, and discovered the vandalism upon her return Saturday morning. The glass pane on the door had a small hole, approximately the size of a BB, in the lower portion of the pane with spider cracks throughout the entire pane. The victim estimated the value of the door at $3,000 at the time of purchase.

• At 10:17 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, a KCSO unit responded to a Brixworth Lane residence regarding vandalism. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with victim-complainant, who said at 10:11 p.m. an unknown male suspect drove up to his home and threw large rocks at his home. Officers observed the thrown objects had damaged a window and front door. Total damage estimate was listed at $13,000. Victim said he was at home when the vandalism took place. Victim said he had video of the unknown suspect throwing rocks at the residence.



• At 12:46 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, a KCSO unit responded to a Battle Front Trail residence due to a burglary. Victim said an unknown suspect entered his garage while he was in his house and stole two drills, a hunting knife and shoes with a total value listed at $370. Victim said they were cleaning and he left his garage door open while he went inside his residence to grab a few things.



• At 7:28 a.m., Friday, Oct. 6, a KCSO unit responded to a Lost Tree Lane residence due to a burglary. Officer made contact with victim, who stated that while she was asleep in her bed an unknown suspect entered her room and stole $600 in cash plus some household items [no value listed]. Victim said the suspect enters her house at least three times a week through the front door.



• A Sonya Drive complainant said he was gone from home between 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5. Upon returning home, the victim discovered a hand-held Sentry safe missing with a listed value of $70. Victim advised entry was gained by using a spare key hidden outside the front door, which also is missing. Victim was unsure of the safe’s contents at time of report and said he would call back when he determines what is missing.