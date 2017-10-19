Courtney named TSSAA Football Coach of the Year
Eddie Courtney, center, Farragut High School varsity football head coach (standing in front of the 2016 Class 5A state championship trophy) has never been hesitant to credit his assistant coaches for their role in the Admirals success. Pictured alongside Courtney during the program’s December 2016 end-of-season banquet are assistant coaches, from left, Marcus Huie (wide receivers), Alex Cain (defensive quality control), Geoff Courtney (the coach’s son who was promoted to offensive coordinator along with coaching tight ends) and Chris McNeer (assistant head coach).Enjoying yet another stellar season as head coach of Farragut High School varsity football, Eddie Courtney’s coaching honors keep piling up.
The governing body for Tennessee high school athletics, Tennesee Secondary School Athletic Association, has named Courtney 2016-17 State of Tennessee Football Coach of the Year.
“It is a tremendous honor and very well deserved,” Gene Menees, TSSAA assistant executive director, stated in a press release when the honor was announced Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Leading his Admirals to the Class 5A state championship last season after his team posted a 10-2 record in 2015, Courtney’s 2017 squad currently holds an 8-1 overall record and top-10 state ranking in Division I Class 6A.