Farragut Primary School International Walk to School Day
Shannon Kupferer with daughters, Madelyn Kupferer, 7, an FPS second-grader, and Kaitlyn Kupferer, 10, an FIS fifth-grader.Parents of Farragut Primary School students took advantage of International Walk to School Day Wednesday, Oct. 10, to walk with their children to school that morning.
International Walk to School Day is a global event involving communities from more than 40 countries whose children walk or bike to school on the same day. It began in 1997 as part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school and a way to encourage children to become more physically active.
