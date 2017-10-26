Hawks hurdle ahead?

HVA looks to upset 8-1 Ads

D.J. Cox, Bearden junior running back, is brought down by Cameron York, Hardin Valley Academy sophomore linebacker, during this Region 1-6A rivalry showdown at BHS’s Bill Young Field Friday evening, Oct. 20. The Bulldogs rolled past the Hawks 42-3 (see game rundown on page 9B).

Though losing control of its own playoff destiny, HVA could still earn the No. 4 playoff seed with an upset win versus Farragut and Morristown West winning at home versus Bearden Friday.



“I told our guys [Monday] we still have a chance to get into the playoffs,” Wes Jones, Hawks head coach, said. “... We know it’s going to be a tough game. Hopefully we’ll complete at the level we’ve played at most of the year.



“We had a ton of injuries last week. Hopefully we’ll be a little bit more healthy going into to the this ballgame on Thursday,” he added. “We know we’ve got some cards stacked up against us.”



Attempting to learn from the problems at BHS, Jones said about a team he’s labeled as “young” throughout the season, “We went back and simplified some things where our kids don’t have to think much at all. Just trying to really challenge them to go out and play hard this week.”



The biggest key for HVA to pull an upset Thursday? “We’re going to have to make some big plays,” Jones said.



The Hawks and Admirals have only met twice: Hardin Valley won 41-17 at HVA in 2014. Farragut prevailed 35-33 at FHS in 2013.



