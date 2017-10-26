Spartans score early, often in 49-14 victory at Division II-AA East rival CAK

A look down the line of scrimmage as Webb’s offense, led by senior quarterback Hunter Green, proved quite successful moving the ball in the first half en route to a 49-14 victory at Christian Academy of Knoxville last Friday evening, Oct. 20.

Glenn sparkled on this night against the Warriors [1-8 overall, 1-4 in Division II-AA] but he wasn’t the only star for the Spartans [5-3, 4-1].



Green was 8-for-11 through the air and threw two touchdown passes. Running back Jahlil Jefferson rushed for 80 yards and scored three times while Morgan Ernst and Roderick Lewis each had rushing touchdowns.



Spartans kicker Cameron Fowler added several extra points.



CAK cut the lead to 14-7 when quarterback Stewart Howell threw a 35-yard pass to Will Sterchi.



After halftime, CAK engineered a 12-play drive that covered 80 yards and was culminated by a 1-yard scoring plunge by Howell.



“This team never folds it up. They never quit and that’s what makes this all so hard,” CAK head coach Travis Mozingo said. “Our kids play until the clock reads all zeros.”



