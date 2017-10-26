Spartans score early, often in 49-14 victory at Division II-AA East rival CAK
“He’s a great player and he’s done great for us, at tight end, and we moved him from cornerback to linebacker this year and he’s done everything we’ve asked of him,” Meske said of Glenn, a senior, after the Spartans routed Christian Academy of Knoxville 49-14 in a Division II-AA East contest Friday night, Oct. 20, at Warrior Stadium. “It was great to see him get into the end zone and score a couple of touchdowns.”
Against CAK, Glenn proved that he could — and would — do whatever was needed. He made some tackles on defense. He had a couple of carries as a running back and he caught a pair of touchdown passes from Spartans senior quarterback Hunter Green.
“It’s a big game and a great win for us,” said Glenn, who had two receptions [both touchdowns] for 78 yards. “This was a big win for me because this will be the last time that I play against CAK.”
Glenn sparkled on this night against the Warriors [1-8 overall, 1-4 in Division II-AA] but he wasn’t the only star for the Spartans [5-3, 4-1].
Green was 8-for-11 through the air and threw two touchdown passes. Running back Jahlil Jefferson rushed for 80 yards and scored three times while Morgan Ernst and Roderick Lewis each had rushing touchdowns.
Spartans kicker Cameron Fowler added several extra points.
CAK cut the lead to 14-7 when quarterback Stewart Howell threw a 35-yard pass to Will Sterchi.
After halftime, CAK engineered a 12-play drive that covered 80 yards and was culminated by a 1-yard scoring plunge by Howell.
“This team never folds it up. They never quit and that’s what makes this all so hard,” CAK head coach Travis Mozingo said. “Our kids play until the clock reads all zeros.”