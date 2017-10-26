Concord UMW Craft, Market Fair Nov. 11
This inaugural event, slated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, in the worship center of CUMC, 11020 Roane Drive, Farragut, gives attendees a chance to shop for the upcoming holidays.
“We have about 30 booths and it’s going to be all kinds of homemade crafts for Christmas, your one-stop place to go shopping for Christmas is the hope for it all,” said Becky Bishop, Concord United Methodist Women president.
“We’re going to have all kinds of wonderful homemade items by local artists, breakfast, a chili lunch, baked goods and homemade apple butter,” she added. “And, we hope to have face painting.”
Proceeds from the bake sale, breakfast and lunch will go toward the church’s missions to help hurricane victims, she added.
“The craft show itself is hosted by the Concord United Methodist Women,” Bishop said. “What we do, as women, we’re missionaries, and we felt like we can go out to the community and ask crafters to come in, bring their booths and sell their stuff within the church.
The CUMW has held the fair every year for church members, but now it is opening u[ the event to the community, she said.
Craft vendors will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 3. The fair is a juried event, so all items must be handmade by the crafter. A booth costs $25.
For more information, call the church at 865-966-6728.