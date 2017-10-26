Rotary Club of Farragut hosts 18th Annual Wine Tasting Nov. 3 at SouthEast Bank

Megan Belcher, co-chair of Rotary Club of Farragut’s annual Wine Tasting, and husband, Damen Belcher, check out silent auction items during last year’s Wine Tasting.

“We are at about 100, which is normal,” she added.



Attendees will have an opportunity to bid on new auction items this year, Myers said.



Among the new items are rounds of golf donated by Fox Den Country Club and Wind River Golf Club, a leaf blower donated by Farragut Lawn and Tractor, a Dooney Bourke designer purse and gift cards.



“The items are rolling in for the silent auction,” said Tom March, who chairs the auction with Ben Harkins. He added other items include a dinner for two at Altrudas, $50 gift cards to Restaurant Linderhof and two dozen golf balls from Costco.



Another new feature this year is the caterer, Water Into Wine Bistro & Lounge in Farragut.



“And for the third year, the wine tasting will take place at SouthEast Bank,” she said. “They let us use their Community Room free of charge, which is quite lovely. Our event is unique in that all of the $65 goes to charity. We always do Polio Plus. I believe part of the proceeds, this year, are going to hurricane relief, and I believe part of it is going to the Knoxville Challenger [pro tennis tournament].”



To make proceeds to charities possible, Sam Taylor II, founder and co-owner of Dixie Lee Wines & Liquors, and Sam Mishu, president of M&M Development Company, underwrite the costs of wine and food and wine respectively.



For more information, call Myers at 865-986-5450 or e-mail drmyers@myers-bros.com/.



