Traffic alerts, party plans for 13.1

Town’s Oct. 28 road run routes detailed

Sponsored by Tennessee Sports Medicine, Tindal said the half marathon (13.1) course starts in the parking lot in front of Farragut Wine and Spirits. The race continues across Kingston Pike and onto and to the top of Lendon Welch Way. Runners turn right onto the traffic circle of the high school, to the side school entrance and then right to Campbell Station Road. They turn left onto Old Colony Parkway, going right as Old Colony Parkway becomes North Monticello Drive; turn left onto Briar Creek Road; right onto Old Tavern Circle; right again on Briar Creek Road; right onto South Monticello Drive; left on Weathervane Drive; left onto East Fox Den Road; left onto Smith Road; right onto Olympic Drive; left onto South Fox Den Drive; left at Fox Den subdivision entrance/exit; right onto Kingston Pike and continue to Old Stage Road, where runners turn left onto Old Stage Road, and left onto Dixon Road.



From Dixon Road, runners will turn left onto Virtue Road then into Allen Kirby Road, right onto McFee Road, left onto Evans Road, right on Virtue Road, left onto Turkey Creek Road, left onto Concord Road and at the “Y” staying to the right on Concord Road, then left back to the side of Farragut Wine and Spirits.



The 5K course is as follows: From Farragut Wine and Spirits parking lot, runners head across Kingston Pike to Lendon Welch Way and continue to the top of the road to FHS traffic circle, then right on Campbell Station Road and left on Old Colony Parkway to North Monticello. At the intersection of North Monticello and Briar Creek Road, participants turn around, continuing down N. Monticello, Old Colony Parkway and back to North Campbell Station Road, FHS side entrance, back to Lyndon Welch Way, across Kingston Pike and back to the old Kroger shopping center parking lot.



