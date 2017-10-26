Planet Fitness Post-Race Party caps festivities

Farragut residents can celebrate with participants and supporters of Farragut 13.1 [half marathon], Two-Person Relay course, 5k and Kids Run during inaugural Planet Fitness Post-Race Party.



The party and retail fair, a free community event, will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, in the former Kroger parking lot at 11238 Kingston Pike. It is being held in conjunction with Farragut 13.1 and the other races and is open to the public.



“Starting about 6 o’clock in the morning on Oct. 28, people will start gathering in the parking lot of the old Kroger’s there,” Steve Krempasky, executive director of Shop Farragut/Farragut Business Alliance, said during a Farragut Beer Board meeting Aug. 24. “The idea [of the party] is to create a festive tailgating atmosphere for the beginning and closing of the half marathon and 5K race, which Knoxville Track Club has been doing for several years.

“With upward of 1,200 runners, plus family and friends, event organizers have looked to Shop Farragut with help in making this event even more exciting,” he said during an interview Oct. 10. “All this fun and activity will be wrapped up in plenty of time for the kickoff of the Tennessee versus Kentucky football game.”



A DJ will play favorite tunes while a host of food and beverage providers, such as Beer Garden and The Casual Pint-Farragut, offer food and beverages.



Krempasky said the event gives Farragut retailers and other merchants an opportunity to showcase their products.



“I already have several sponsors,” he added.



The post-race party also provides a venue for supporters to enjoy themselves while the runners compete according to Krempasky.



“Shop Farragut still is inviting Farragut businesses to participate in a marketplace showcasing Farragut life while enjoying food and beverage in a festive setting,” Krempasky said. “While folks send off and then await the arrival of racers, they can visit with representatives of participating businesses, such as presenting sponsor Planet Fitness, SouthEast Bank, Costco, TN Bank, Josh Hemphill State Farm, Osteostrong and The Voice Tank, among others.



Along with vendors, Medic Blood Mobile will be on hand for partygoers interested in donating, he added.



For more information, go to info@farragutbusiness.com.



