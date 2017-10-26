U.S. Navy band performs at FHS Nov. 6
U.S. Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6, in Vickie B. Wells Auditorium at Farragut High School.America’s Navy music is coming to Farragut, one of 17 cities in six states to host a performance by the U. S. Navy Band during its 2017 national and international tour.
U.S. Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6, in Vickie B. Wells Auditorium at Farragut High School. The performance is free and open to the public. “They have appeared on T.V. shows, played nearly all major jazz festivals and toured across the United States and abroad,” a press release from Navy Office of Community Outreach, Media Outreach Department, stated.
This vibrant, dynamic group is constantly striving for musical excellence and the pursuit of new and exciting ways to communicate with their audiences. One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. … The concerts are family-friendly events, entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy,” the press release further stated.