U.S. Navy band performs at FHS Nov. 6

U.S. Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6, in Vickie B. Wells Auditorium at Farragut High School.

This vibrant, dynamic group is constantly striving for musical excellence and the pursuit of new and exciting ways to communicate with their audiences. One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. … The concerts are family-friendly events, entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy,” the press release further stated.