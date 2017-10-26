police reports

• At 3:19 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, a Caton Street complainant called the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Teleserve Unit to report a theft from a Herron Road address. Complainant said he noticed a drill was missing around 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 16. Value of loss was listed at $400. Complainant advised he believes someone put the drill in his or her vehicle and took it home.



• At 3:14 p.m., Oct. 17, complainant came into KCSO West Precinct to file a report on an incident that occurred at Belk, 11417 Parkside Drive. He advised an unknown male suspect came into the store, grabbed 12 pairs of Polo jeans and left without paying. Value of loss was listed at $1,074. He advised an employee saw the suspect leave in a Dodge Caliber.

• At 2:59 p.m., Oct. 17, complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report stolen checks from a Stone Villa Lane residence. Complainant said the suspect had kicked she and her child out of their home for two days during a domestic dispute. A few weeks later, the complainant said, she received a letter in the mail about her balance transfer checks coming in the mail. Complainant advised she did not know she was receiving the checks, adding she never received the checks. Complainant’s bank called her to notify $14,000 had being deducted from her credit card account. The bank traced the transfer check to her husband writing the check and signing it, using his name. Complainant advised she also has an order of protection on the suspect.



