Freaky Friday Fright Nite 2017
From left, Sebastian, Valerie, Tory, Monica and Garrett Kinson at Freaky Friday Fright Nite 2017
Thousands flocked to the 21st Annual Freaky Friday Fright Nite, presented by the Town of Farragut in Mayor Bob Leonard Park Friday evening, Oct. 27.
Children dressed in costume to get treats from local businesses and organizations, decorated cookies and played games during the event, during which attendees could give monetary and in-kind donations to Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville.
“I love this event,” said Sue Stuhl, Farragut Parks & Leisure Services director.
For more photos from this event, please see Westside Faces in our print edition.