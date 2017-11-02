A record — with $2,600 to spare

Farragut SGA Canned Food Drive stocks most of Love Kitchen’s holiday needs

Surrounded by more than 16,000 cans of food at the Love Kitchen are FHS Student Government officers, from left, senior Abhi Perumalla (secretary); junior Rebecca Fisher (vice president); senior Kai Thiagaragan (president) and senior Daniel Choo (treasurer).

“We really, really appreciate the Farragut High School Student Government Association and all the students and parents who helped make this canned food drive just an amazing success again this year,” he added. “I believe they’ve done over 16,000 cans; last year they were around 15[000]. It just keeps going up year after year after year.



“This makes it that much easier to service our community the way [Love Kitchen founders] Helen [Ashe] and Ellen [Turner] established it down here.”



Driving a Honda van, “My car carried 1,600 cans,” said Thiagarajan, who has been involved with SGA and the drive since his freshman year. … All of our cars were stuffed.”



Explaining reasons why the drive was so successful, “I went to the [Farragut] Intermediate School and [Farragut] Middle School, to the principals, and they agreed to join in,” Thiagarajan said, estimating their contribution at 15 percent. “I wrote letters to parents asking them to help. … A lot of people went shopping on their own.”



With a huge push on the final day, Thiagarajan estimated 25 percent of the 16,000-plus cans were purchased Oct. 27.



