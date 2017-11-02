Working Women Wednesday wonderful at Water Into Wine

Photographer Rita Thomas, left, demonstrates a prop during a Working Women Wednesday at Water Into Wine Oct. 18 using attendee Tiffany Smith, a consultant for WineShop at Home.

“I heard about this networking event at another networking event,” said Tiffany Smith, a consultant for WineShop at Home. “This is my fourth time coming.



“I’ve enjoyed it,” Smith said. “I’ve made a lot of connections, which is always productive.”



Rita Thomas of Rita Thomas Photography in Knoxville said the Oct. 18 event was her first time attending.



“I really like it a lot,” Thomas said. “I love the setting. I got to have some wine and dinner before [WWW] and Candace is fabulous.”



Attendance for Working Women Wednesday usually runs about 25, Viox said.



“And, I have such an amazing group of ladies that support it every single Wednesday,” she added.



“There’s a pretty regular core group, but there’s always a few new ones who come in,” Alison Pruitt of HealthMarkets Insurance Agency said. “They hear about it from Facebook or from a friend.”



“I have made dozens of new friends and valuable business connections,” Amy Huckwell, SendOutCards, said.



“This is one of those times I look forward to coming,” Pruitt said. “No one has to twist your arm. You get to socialize and make connections.”



The gathering is more than time to socialize, though, Viox said.



“It’s an opportunity for the women to showcase their wares and share information,” she said. “What happens is the ladies come in from all different service industries. They like being in an environment that’s all businesswomen and to be able to share their cards and talk about specials they have going on or a new product coming out.”



The women can sign up to display her products on a particular Wednesday.



“By the end of July, we are booked for this entire year,” Viox said. “It has catapulted into an amazing opportunity.”



That showcasing opportunity not only exposes a woman’s products to the women in the lounge, but they also gain exposure from customers at the bar and restaurant.



“My regulars are making relationships with these ladies, and they now are able to have a larger market to be able to sell their products and services,” Viox said.



The idea of holding Working Women Wednesday first came about as a way to host local businesswomen who needed a platform to show their products.



“I had a lot of young ladies who have small children, and so to host a Pampered Chef or a Parklane Jewelry or a Cabi [fashions] show was difficult in their homes,” Viox said. “So, I had a couple ladies who came in, Taryn Bryant and Christine Perry, who both sell Parklane Jewelry.” They came to Viox about hosting a sales event at Water Into Wine. That first event was June 14.



“Christine was one who came up with the name, Working Women Wednesday,” Viox said.



