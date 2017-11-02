Raiders bringing potent offense

When the Farragut High School football team opens its playoff run Friday night, Eddie Courtney will see a familiar face standing across the field and coaching on the opposite sideline.



Courtney, longtime head coach of the Admirals, will match wits with his old friend Scott Cummings.



Cummings coached West High School for 14 years and led the Rebels to the 2014 Class 5A state championship before departing for Cleveland High School and becoming head coach of the Blue Raiders in 2015.



Now in his third year in Bradley County, Cummings will bring the Blue Raiders [7-3] to Bill Clabo Field to open the playoffs for the second time. Cleveland and Farragut played an opening-round game in 2015 with the Admirals claiming a 50-20 victory in the Class 5A playoffs.



Finishing third in Region 2-6A, the Blue Raiders will make a return trip to Farragut Nov. 3. Opening kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Courtney said the Admirals [8-2 overeall and Region 1-6A runners-up at 4-2] can expect a tough test.



“They’re a very athletic team and Scott Cummings has done a good job teaching the philosophy, on both offense and defense, that he believes in,” Courtney said. “Scott is a great football coach and Cleveland has a great team.



“We’re 8-2 and they’re 7-3 and were playing in the first round. It should be a good matchup. Scott is in a great area where they really promote high school football.”



The Blue Raiders and Admirals prepared for the playoffs by closing out their respective regular seasons with close games.



The Blue Raiders outlasted McMinn County 42-38 while the 2016 Class 5A state champions dropped a 37-36 decision to rival Hardin Valley Academy Thursday, Oct. 26.



“I went to the game at McMinn County [on Friday] and that game was a lot like our game with Hardin Valley,” Courtney said. “Cleveland got out to a 14-0 lead and then they had to come back in a high-scoring game.



“Cleveland has some great wide receivers who also play defense in the secondary.”



Blue Raiders quarterback Kellye Cawood torched the Cherokees defense last week. He went 22-for-38 for 365 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 40 yards on five carries.



Running back Keegan Jones carried 12 times for 50 yards and a touchdown at McMinn County.



“They have a great running back,” Courtney said.



Key receivers for the Blue Raiders include Micaleous Elder [who had five receptions, including three scores against the Cherokees[ and Romeo Wynkle [who had four receptions and caught two touchdown passes].



Cleveland was penalized 17 times for 127 yards in Athens and Cummings said that must stop if his squad is to enjoy success in the postseason.



“Our kids thought that McMinn County couldn’t stop us and they thought that we could stop them, and obviously, they proved us wrong,” Cummings said. “We’re not through and I really think that we have a chance to win a football game on Friday night.



“But we can’t have the penalties. We’ve got to get better for sure. We can’t have the false starts or the whatevers.”



Farragut was paced by its usual stars against the Hawks. Braden Collins and Jaden Gibbs both caught touchdown passes from sophomore field general Braden Wilkins. And running back Isaiah Gibbs had a 16-yard touchdown run.



But Farragut may have found another star at running back as junior Josh Moses scored two touchdowns against the Hawks. He was pressed into service when Kyle Carter was injured and responded by spearheading FHS’s comeback effort.



“Josh got his opportunity when Kyle got hurt and he scored two touchdowns,” Courtney said. “We’re all excited for him and he’ll continue to get reps if he practices well this week.”



