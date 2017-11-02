Care ‘above and beyond’

Heritage Family Dentistry now operating in Farragut

Heritage Family Dentistry celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting, hosted by Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce, at its new location at 11121 Kingston Pike, Farragut. On hand for the event were from left, Paul and Joyce Bradshaw, parents of dentistry owner Dr. Jonathan Bradshaw; Jennifer England, dental assistant; wife Casey Bradshaw and Dr. Jonathan Bradshaw; Brandy Millsaps, smile coordinator; Farragut Alderman Ron Williams (back); Jessica Elajam and Lacy Kennon, dental hygenists, and a host of Chamber members.

“We do a lot of everything,” he said. “We focus on customer service, building personal relationships with our patients and doing a lot of care.”



That care includes children’s dentistry, dental implants, sedation dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and regular hygiene care. He also treats periodontal disease.



“So, we try to go a little bit above and beyond just caring for our patients and meeting all their needs right here as much as possible,” Bradshaw said. “We also have tons of specialists here today that we handpicked to work with that do a great job of caring for our patients.



“I partner with specialists in the community that we refer patients to when needed,” he added.



These specialists include oral surgeons, orthodontists and periodontists.



“We also offer a membership program for preventative services for people who don’t have dental insurance,” he said. “This allows [clients] to make a low monthly payment to our membership program and they get a discount on any other work they may need.”



Bradshaw, a Mississippi native who grew up just outside Jackson, went to Louisiana State University dental school in New Orleans.



“And, kind of via Hurricane Katrina, God brought us up to Tennessee,” he said. “God kind of directed my [choices of where I would practice dentistry] from Katrina to [Tennessee Department of Transportation], so now I’m in Farragut, hopefully for a while.



“I don’t think TDOT is going to bring a road through here and hopefully no hurricanes. … We’re glad to be here.”



When Hurricane Katrina swept through New Orleans, Bradshaw said, “It uprooted a lot of dental schools and we had to finish in temporary facilities in Baton Rouge.



“My wife and I wanted to stay in the South,” he added.



After graduation, “God just opened up the doors to come to Knoxville. I got a spot in the residency program at [University of Tennessee] Medical Center,” Bradshaw said.



“We liked it and decided to stay around.”



Bradshaw did his residency for two years, then worked for a year at UT Medical Center as an instructor. He bought a practice in 2010 from a retiring dentist and located at 1101 East Broadway, at the intersection of Highway 321 and Highway 11.



“We’d been there building and growing, and I’ve been treating some wonderful patients for the past seven years until TDOT, with its road expansion, did an imminent domain. We had to relocate, and I found this spot in Farragut,” he said. “This seemed to be the right fit, a good area.”



However, he had to rebuild the interior at the new location.



“Unfortunately there are not empty dental offices sitting around to move into,” Bradshaw said.



“We had to completely gut it and build out the area.’



Bradshaw lives off Northshore with his wife Casey, and children, Nora, 10, Liam, 8, Stella, 6, and Evan, 4.



Heritage Family Dentistry’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.



