KAAR celebrates ‘beautiful facility’ renovation

Knoxville Area Association of Realtors held a ribbon cutting recently to commemorate the completion of the renovation to its building, 609 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville. On hand for the event were Sally Sparks, center left, KAAR director, and David Grebe, KAAR president, who are cutting the ribbon. KAAR Board members (in no order) are Laura Slyman, president-elect; John Adams, treasurer; Barry Hensley, immediate past president, and Lyle Irish, CEO. Elected officials on hand included state Sen. Dr. Richard Briggs; State Reps. Roger Kane, Eddie Smith and Jason Zachary; Knoxville City Deputy Mayor Christi Branscom, Knoxville City Council members Finbarr Saunders, Marshall Stair and George Wallace; Knox County Register of Deeds Sherry Witt and Farragut Aldermen Louise Povlin and Ron Williams. Also on hand was Clifford A. Rodgers, Knox County Administrator of Elections, plus Governmental Affairs Committee members and RPAC major investors.

The square footage was only increased by about 1,800 square feet, Irish said, “But the renovated facility ‘lives’ much larger after higher ceilings were incorporated and several offices/spaces were reconfigured.”



Brewer Ingram Fuller Architects Inc. was the project’s



architect. H-S Whitson Construction Company did the construction while the Lauderdale



Design Group designed the interiors.



Renovations included a larger education center, which boasts state-of-the-art technology, an on-site catering kitchen, a new conference room and entertaining space.



“For years we’ve brought in top-notch instructors to provide continuing education to our members, and now we’re finally able to offer an equally upscale facility to better assist them in their professional development opportunities,” Irish said. “The renovated facility will serve the Association's approximately 4,300 members for many years to come.



“With state of the art audio/visual and new furnishings in the facility's education center, plus a large catering kitchen, Association members will enjoy a superior education experience unlike any other in realtor associations across the state,” he added



“In addition, the Association added a well-planned outdoor space complete with a large water feature for members to enjoy during course or meeting breaks.”



Knoxville Area Association of Realtors, founded in 1912, is one of the largest Realtor associations in the state with more than 4,000 Realtors members in 12 East Tennessee counties: Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cumberland, Fen-



tress, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott and Union.