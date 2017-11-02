police reports

• At 3:23 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22, a complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office Teleserve Unit to report an incident that occurred at Goodwill, 148 West End Ave. Complainant said she had her wallet sitting in her purse in the shopping cart when an unknown suspect took her wallet out of the purse when she wasn’t paying attention. She was advised to contact KCSO when she could find the last four numbers of her credit cards. Value of loss was listed at $365.



• At 10:59 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, a complainant called KCSO West Precinct to file a report for vandalism at 189 Brooklawn St. in the Kroger parking lot. She advised the damaged vehicle belongs to her employer/victim. She advised Kroger pulled video footage of a white female with short blonde hair walking slowly toward the vehicle and pulling something out of her purse, then proceeding into the store. No value estimate of damage was listed.

• At 11:29 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, an Amberfield Lane complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident along Kingston Pike. Complainant advised on Tuesday, Oct. 24, he had gone to withdraw money from his account and noticed the balance seemed incorrect. Complainant said he discovered an unknown suspect had made multiple withdrawals from his account at the Suntrust Bank ATM between 3:46 and 3:51 p.m. in the amount of $1,276.75.



• At 10:44 a.m., Friday, Oct. 20, a KCSO Major Crimes unit responded to 10518 Kingston Pike, Rocky Top Market, on reports of a robbery. Upon making contact with the witness, he said an unknown suspect entered the business brandishing a knife and demanding money. Suspect fled the scene on foot. The report did not list any money stolen or damage to the store. A witness was in the business’ restroom during the robbery and heard the suspect’s demands but did not exit the restroom until the suspect had fled. The investigation is ongoing.



• At 10:51 p.m., Oct. 20, a complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit reporting a theft at Weigel’s, 610 N Campbell Station Road.Complainant said between 10:40 and 10:42 p.m. two listed suspects walked into the store and stole Bud Light beer valued at $65. Complainant stated the suspects got into a black vehicle and drove off.



• At 5:26 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16, a complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident at a Kingston Pike Subway. Complainant advised between 4:45 and 5:26 p.m. that same day his girlfriend, the suspect, took all of his things. Estimated value of his possessions was listed at $250. Complainant said he and the suspect are homeless and were living in a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am. Complainant said he went inside the Subway and when he came back out, the suspect was gone and so was the vehicle with all of his belongings inside.



• At 1:42 a.m., Oct. 16, victim advised her 2010 Chevrolet ML2 had been scratched by a male while he was trying to get into the vehicle parked next to complainant’s. The suspect advised his key must have been hanging out of his pocket. Suspect said victim would be willing to pay for the damage. No estimated value of damage was listed.



• At 5:02 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 15, a Susack Road complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident that occurred at the AT&T store, 11555 Parkside Drive. Complainant said between 4 and 5:02 p.m., an unknown suspect came into the store and stole a Samsung display phone and ran out the door. Value of loss was listed at $949.