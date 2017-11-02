CCS presents ‘Patriotic Salute to Our Nation’s Veterans’ Nov. 8

Concord Christian School’s annual Veterans Day celebration, “We Will Not Forget: A Patriotic Salute to Our Nation’s Veterans,” begins at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, in FBC Worship Center, 11704 Kingston Pike. Admission is free.



“Our unique program celebrates the service of veterans and preserves a sense of tradition and legacy for our students and future leaders of our country. Our purpose is to make veterans and active service personnel feel sincerely appreciated on this day,” a CCS press release stated.



Program includes two featured speakers, recognition of veterans, the procession and posting of The Colors, patriotic songs sung by CCS students and reading essays honoring veterans.



Col. Thomas S. Cauthen, one of the featured speakers, is Wing Commander of 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard. “He is responsible for the execution of all unit programs and provides a focus for all unit functions and activities affecting over 1,800 Guard members and civilians,” another press release, provided by CCS, stated.

Retired Lt. Col. Charlie Brakebill, the other featured speaker, grew up on a farm in Madisonville and graduated from Madisonville High School in 1942.



A freshman in the University of Tennessee’s College of Agriculture, Brakebill was called into active duty in the Army in June of 1943 as part of the Enlisted Reserve Corps for college-age men.



Brakebill served three years in Europe during World War II — including at Omaha Beach in Normandy. He also served on active duty during the Korean conflict and the Berlin Crisis. He retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Air Force in 1967.



”We especially invite any and all veterans along with active and reserve service personnel and their families and guests,” the press release stated. “We also encourage senior groups, veteran organizations, as well as police and emergency personnel to celebrate with us.”



Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniform, or some military insignia indicating their branch of the service, so they can be formally recognized during the main program, when the Armed Forces Medley is played, and informally thanked before and after the program.



Following the main program, honored guests are invited to join CCS personnel at Concord Outreach Center for a time of fellowship, reminiscing and light refreshments.



For more information, call 865-966-8858 or visit the school website: www.concordcs.org



