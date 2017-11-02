FPS Fall Festival on target
Scores of families brave cold rain to enjoy special school fundraiser
Jackson Duke, 8, watches closely as Jeff Webb, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer, gives some bow-and-arrow instructions during annual FPS PTA Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 28.Despite heavy rain lasting most of the day, Saturday’s annual Farragut Primary School PTA Fall Festival was a hit.
Typically held outdoors on the school’s campus, the event was relocated indoors Oct. 28 due to the heavy and, at times, cold rainfall.
The school’s parking lot was overflowing, with many Festival-goers having to park off campus in nearby Village Green and the Farragut Public Library before braving the elements as they walked to the school.
Packed with both visitors and volunteers, hallways and alcoves were overflowing, as were some classrooms, the cafeteria and the gym.
But the impromptu changes did not deter the throngs who played a variety of games, enjoyed face-painting and coloring stations, made S’mores from scratch, visited with local mascots, partook of a variety of foods and baked goods and even attempted rudimentary archery skills.
“It was the best day ever,” said enthused second-grader Junko Yamazaki, who attended the event with her father, Ichi, her brother, Yuji, and family friends Linda, Evelyn and Casey Smith.
The Smiths, who were visiting from New Hampshire, said they, too, enjoyed the Festival, which they attended for the first time.
“We were a little disappointed with the weather,” admitted Bonnie Enders.
It was the third Fall Festival for she and her family, which included husband, Alex, and daughters, 6-year-old Bethany, and Kelsey, age 3.
“But they did a great job carrying it off inside, and we had a wonderful time,” Enders added.