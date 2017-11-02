FPS Fall Festival on target

Scores of families brave cold rain to enjoy special school fundraiser

Jackson Duke, 8, watches closely as Jeff Webb, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer, gives some bow-and-arrow instructions during annual FPS PTA Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 28.

‏“It was the best day ever,” said enthused second-grader Junko Yamazaki, who attended the event with her father, Ichi, her brother, Yuji, and family friends Linda, Evelyn and Casey Smith.



‏The Smiths, who were visiting from New Hampshire, said they, too, enjoyed the Festival, which they attended for the first time.



“We were a little disappointed with the weather,” admitted Bonnie Enders.



It was the third Fall Festival for she and her family, which included husband, Alex, and daughters, 6-year-old Bethany, and Kelsey, age 3.



“But they did a great job carrying it off inside, and we had a wonderful time,” Enders added.



