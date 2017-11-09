Police reports

• At 5:50 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit responded to 11530 Kingston Pike, Kohl’s, in reference to a shoplifter. A witness said he observed the suspect/arrestee conceal four pairs of Nike athletic socks and walk to the men’s dressing room. When the arrestee exited the dressing room and was attempting to exit the store, the witness confronted the arrestee. Arrestee still had the four pairs of socks concealed on his person. Cost of the socks is $56. Arrestee was taken into custody and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

• At 11:01 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3, a Hillvale Road complainant called KCSO West Precinct to file a report on an incident that occurred at an Applegate Lane residence. Complainant advised his 2001 Honda Civic was parked in the driveway of the residence where he was working when an unknown suspect entered the car and stole his wallet, which included $790 in cash, and a knife with an estimated value of $160. Total value of loss estimated at $990. He said he thought the car was locked, but later determined it wasn’t. No damage was done to gain entry. Complainant advised he looked on a trail behind the subdivision and was able to locate his wallet and driver’s license. All the other property was still missing at the time of this report.



• At 2:27 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, the complainant called KCSO West Precinct to file a report of a theft at Campbell Station Wine and Spirits, 707 N. Campbell Station Road. Complainant advised she recognized the suspect from a previous theft. She advised the suspect picked up a bottle of tequila and stuffed it down his pants then exited the store without paying for the alcohol. Value of stolen item was listed at $63.



• At 11:26 a.m., Nov. 2, a Windham Hill Road complainant/victim called KCSO to file a report on an incident. He advised the suspect was paid $815 for a new compressor for victim’s HVAC unit. He said the suspect cashed the check but never came back with the air compressor. Suspect said he thought the victim was sent through the warranty company American Home Warranty, the report stated. When victim called the warranty company they advised the work order the suspect gave him was incorrect and therefore was not approved.



• At 12:42 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, a Raeburn Lane complainant called KCSO West Precinct to file a report on an incident involving their residence. She advised an unknown suspect filled out a change of address form and signed her husband’s name to it. She advised the address was changed to 1757 60th St. Brooklyn, N.Y., 11204. She advised she noticed something was wrong when they were not receiving their packages from Amazon. The Post Office advised them to file a report. No value of loss was listed.



• At 7:44 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30, an Emerald Court Plaza complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report a burglary to her vehicle at a Parkside Drive location. Complainant said she was leaving work when she noticed the door handle of her 2003 Pontiac Vibe was ripped off. Complainant said the vehicle is registered to her father, the victim, but the laptop inside of vehicle, owned by the complainant, was stolen. Value of laptop and damaged door handle was listed at $300 each.



• At 6:08 p.m., Oct. 30, complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report a theft from The Fresh Market, 11535 Kingston Pike. Complainant said the suspect had a grocery cart about half full of items, but they could only identify a few items as being in the cart. Complainant advised the suspect pushed the grocery cart out of the store, looking around multiple times before the driver of a Ford Escape pulled up to him. He loaded the items inside, got in and left without paying. Value of stolen items was listed at $219.77.



• At 2:48 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, a Chapel Point Lane complainant called KCSO Teleserve unit to report an incident that occurred at Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 11661 Parkside Drive. Complainant said at 10:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, he got a phone call from an unknown suspect who claimed to be the CEO of the company. Complainant said the suspect seemed real because he knew information about employees who work there. He said the unknown suspect talked him into purchasing a green dot card for $500 from the business bank account and then purchasing a MyVanilla card for $400 from his own personal account.