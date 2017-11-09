A new Dollar General

Opening day is approaching; grand-opening celebration Dec. 2

Dollar General’s new store, 12403 Kingston Pike near the intersection with Old Stage Road, is tentatively set to open Saturday morning, Nov. 11.

The company is planning a grand-opening celebration for the new Farragut store beginning at 8 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, Petkovic said.



Its present location in the former Ingles shopping center has been serving the Farragut community since 2004.



Petkovic said all current Farragut Dollar General Store employees will be transferring to the new store.



Making its stores accessible to its client base is a driving force of the company’s corporate vision.



“When choosing store locations, meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority,” Petkovic said. “The company looks for places where we can offer an easy and convenient shopping choice.



“We know convenience is a major factor in our customers’ shopping decisions, as we generally serve customers within a three to five-mile radius, or a 10-minute drive,” she added.



“We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.”



Dollar General Stores, headquartered in Goodlettsville,



has more than 14,000 stores in



43 states, according to its



website.



The stores sell quality name-brand and private brand merchandise such as health and beauty products, food items, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationary, seasonal items and basic clothing.



Additionally, Dollar General Corp.’s supports literacy and education through its Dollar General Literacy Foundation, awarding grants within a 20-mile radius of its stores or distribution centers that support adult, family, summer andyouth literacy programs, Petkovic said.