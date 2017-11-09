Cousins open Sakura King in Farragut

Cousins Jake Jiang, left, and Damon Ni have partnered to open Sakura King, 11145 Kingston Pike, Farragut. Their first day of business was Friday, Nov. 3.

“This Town seems friendly. The people seem very nice here. They like to help each other,” Jiang said about locating their restaurant in Farragut.



Another reason Jiang and Ni chose Farragut was, “This is a traveling city of Tennessee,” Jiang said. “A lot of people travel here. A lot of people move here.”



Since the restaurant is new, it currently is hiring new staff.



One thing that makes Sakura King unique is the restaurant offers an all-you-can-eat format “because the all-you-can-eat [restaurants] in America are popular,” Jiang said.



While the buffets are well-known, Jiang said he has not seen all-you-can-eat sushi here until now. “This is the first one in Tennessee. You just pay a certain amount and then you can order mostly things on the menu. A buffet, they make it first and then you choose.”



Instead of choosing from a buffet, Sakura King’s food is made fresh as you order it from the menu, he added.



“We make it right away for you,” Jiang said, adding there is no limit to how much a customer can order. “We use the finest products. And now we have a promotion.”



Customers can find such sushi as masago [fish egg], tilapia, salmon, white tuna, mackerel, red clams, yellowtail, shrimp, and more exotic items, such as octopus, salmon egg or toasted eel.



Its hibachi menu offers chicken, steak, shrimp, vegetables, and Sakura King also offers teriyaki with such items as beef, chicken or shrimp.



While Sakura King has an abundance of sushi and hibachi items, Ni said its specialty is rolls. “We have 37 special rolls,” he added. “A lot of people like steak.”



The rolls include deep-fried maki roll, and there is a Kingston Pike roll, which includes tempura shrimp, cheese and salmon. The restaurant also carries soups, salads and appetizers.



Jiang and Ni moved to Farragut from New York City. Jiang has been in United States for nine years and Ni for seven years.



When they came to this country from China, they lived in Manhattan, working in a sushi restaurant named Sakura.



Sakura King hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 10 p.m., Sunday.



For carryout orders, call 865-671-1839.