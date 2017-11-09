Farragut’s Dockery decking the halls of Elders Ace Hardware

Farragut’s Lisa Dockery decorated a tree just inside Elder’s Ace Hardware at Dixie Lee Junction with tan Burberry plaid, berries and birds.

She was designer for the tree with tan Burberry ribbon, the red berries and the ivy just inside the front door at Elder’s. Her tree is just one of several themed trees on display already giving customers the perfect inspiration.



On Nov. 5, all 20 Elder’s Ace Hardware stores between Knoxville and Ringgold, Georgia held a Christmas Open House.



“Naturals, creams, mercury glass and Burberry plaid with chocolate brown and a hint of red are big this year,” Dockery said, “As well as lots of naturals — birds, rustic, use of galvanized material for



ornaments and buffalo check for the ribbon —



basically anything rustic. Here at the store we use lots of ribbon. Most of our trees will have at least three ribbons on them. People are primarily buying clear lights and are adding multiple strings to their pre-lit trees.”



“Each year Christmas trends take their cue from current home décor styles and colors,” said Robin Broyles, also with the company. “While décor trends come and go, traditional Christmas colors are tried and true and always in style — red and green. With that said, this year’s décor



colors are softer and more



muted. Gray, white, black, cream, aqua and taupe mixed with galvanized metal, roping, mercury glass and a touch of glitter round out our 2017 holiday cheer



and look great with pops of



the traditional — red and green.”



Dockery said people are



putting up trees sooner than



in previous years. “It’s getting



earlier and earlier each year,



oftentimes a week or two



before Thanksgiving. A lot of



our homeowners will put two to four or more trees up.”



Between trees at work, serving year-round on the creative



team with Fantasy of Trees



[This year’s theme is “Over the River and Through the Woods”] and her plans for a new



color scheme at home, Dockery is in decorating heaven.



“I’ve really always been traditional red, gold and green, but this year it’s going to be different,” she said about her color palette at home. “We have to buy a new tree this year and hopefully in the next two weeks I’ll have two trees up— a traditional Old World Santa and a natural cream and brown.”



