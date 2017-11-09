District gov visits RCF, gives praise

Rotary District Gov. Debbie Alexander-Davis, left, presents the Major Donors Award to Tom King, right, and his wife Faye King, who is holding granddaughter Charlotte Faye Gaskins, 2, while Foundation Chairman Mark Holder stands by during a Farragut Rotary meeting in Fox Den Country Club Wednesday, Oct. 25.

She identified three areas in which the club made a difference: giving back to Rotary Foundation of Rotary International; the good the club does in its own community and internationally, and how its members “step up and assume leadership roles so other clubs in the district can benefit from your knowledge and expertise.”



Alexander-Davis said the Farragut club has given more than $400,000 in the 37 years since it was chartered in 1980.



“Think of all the wonderful things that this has done for people less fortunate,” she said “Your giving to polio is amazing.



“With End Polio and Word Polio, we have vaccinated 2 ½ billion of the children since we started our campaign,” Alexander-Davis added. “What I didn’t know until I did some research is they can estimate how many children did not get polio.



“Sixteen million children are healthy and happy now who did not get polio because of what Rotary does, and I want to thank you for staying with us to finish this fight. Forty to $50 billion will be realized in the global economy within 20 years after polio is eradicated that we can use for another public health menace.”



Alexander-Davis also acknowledged club members service from youth programs, such as Interact and scholarships, to community programs such as Flu Shot Saturday, partnering with Ridgedale Elementary School, World Rotary Day workday, plus international programs such as helping provide clean water in Kentucky.



“So, locally, internationally, amazing,” she said.



The club also met the district’s new assistant governor, Dan Hipsher of Knoxville Breakfast Rotary Club who replaced Peggy Mahan Wilson.



Alexander-Davis presented awards to Deron Little, Service Above Self Award, and to Tom and Faye King, who received a crystal award, a pin and necklace as Major Donors to Rotary Foundation for donating a minimum of $10,000 to the Foundation.



Other awards went to Bill Rice, Paul Harris Fellow Plus Four Award; Tom Pattison, Paul Harris Fellow Plus Three Award, and Ben Harkins and Dan Barnett. each honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Plus One Award.